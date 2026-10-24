Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger Pumpkin Carving

Ain't nothin' wrong with a lil' friendly family competition -- especially when it's between "The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger and stallion of a son, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The father-son duo hit the kitchen counter for a pumpkin carving competition -- both dudes rockin' hats and cozy-wear.

If you watched "White Lotus" you may recall Patrick showin' some stem.

Can you spot the sneaky switches made to these two pumpkin pics?!