Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger Pumpkin Carving
Patrick & Arnold Schwarzenegger Pumpkin Carving Competition, Find The Sneaky Switches 🎃
Published
Ain't nothin' wrong with a lil' friendly family competition -- especially when it's between "The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger and stallion of a son, Patrick Schwarzenegger.
The father-son duo hit the kitchen counter for a pumpkin carving competition -- both dudes rockin' hats and cozy-wear.
If you watched "White Lotus" you may recall Patrick showin' some stem.
Can you spot the sneaky switches made to these two pumpkin pics?!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger photos!