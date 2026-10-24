Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger Pumpkin Carving

Patrick & Arnold Schwarzenegger Pumpkin Carving Competition, Find The Sneaky Switches 🎃

By TMZ Staff
Published
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 7
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Instagram/@arnoldspumpclub

Ain't nothin' wrong with a lil' friendly family competition -- especially when it's between "The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger and stallion of a son, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The father-son duo hit the kitchen counter for a pumpkin carving competition -- both dudes rockin' hats and cozy-wear.

If you watched "White Lotus" you may recall Patrick showin' some stem.

Can you spot the sneaky switches made to these two pumpkin pics?!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger photos!

Related articles