See Celebs Arriving for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026

The Angels are back ... and Hollywood's biggest stars are bringing some serious heat to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026.

Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae and Livvy Dunne were among the famous faces turning heads on the pink carpet Sunday at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Tinashe was also showing plenty of leg in an all-white ensemble ... while Lisa Rinna and daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin made it a family affair, striking a pose together in contrasting looks.

And the star power doesn't stop at the carpet ... Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham and Barbara Palvin are among the models taking over the runway.

Megan and Tate are also pulling double duty ... joining Megan Moroney and KATSEYE as this year's musical performers.

The fashion extravaganza is back in Los Angeles after two years in New York City ... and judging by the arrivals, these celebs came dressed to impress.

Backstage, the Angels were getting the full glam treatment ... with hair rollers, makeup touch-ups and plenty of playful moments before hitting the runway.