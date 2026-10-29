Paige Spiranac Shows Off Sexy Halloween Costumes, Melts Internet

Play video content Video: Paige Spiranac Turns Heads in Racy Halloween Costumes Instagram@_paige.renee

Paige Spiranac just teed up the ultimate Halloween fit check ... and she didn't stop at just one!

The ultra-popular golf influencer flooded Instagram with a series of costumes on Thursday ... and Paige didn't disappoint.

The post kicks off with Spiranac rockin' a purple robe, before she starts modeling different costumes.

First up, a sexy Velma from "Scooby-Doo"... then she shifted gears into a sexy Lightning McQueen -- ka-chow!

Next, Paige went full Americana as a cowgirl in red leather and a USA cowboy hat, before changing into a Catwoman costume ... before closing things out as Princess Leia.