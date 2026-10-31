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Stars In Sexy Halloween Costumes 2026 — Can You Guess Who?!

Stars In Sexy Halloween Costumes Guess Who!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars In Sexy Halloween Costumes 2026 -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Halloween is here, and your fave celebs are bringing the heat with some seriously sexy costumes! From barely-there looks to jaw-dropping transformations, think you've got what it takes to guess which celebs are behind these spooky-hot looks?!

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Hot celebs -- like Paris Hilton, Stella Hudgens, Alix Earle and more -- are showin' skin and lettin' all the boo-bies out!

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The trick in naming the unknown celebs is seeing through their hot 'fits and putting your celeb knowledge to the test!

And, if you can't name 'em, don't fret! We've got you covered with the reveal photo, just keep on scrollin' ...

Check out the gallery, Happy Hottie-Ween!

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