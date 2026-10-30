TMZ Staff's Must-See Halloween 2026 Costumes

We've Got the Best From All Pop Culture!!!

Our TMZ staff busted their best costumes out of the back room for this Halloween ... check out all the best looks from a year full of memorable pop culture moments.

Eric went the spooky route this Halloween as Pirate Clark from the horror flick "Backrooms" ... while Charlie's saving lives and serving looks as Pamela Anderson's "Baywatch." Meanwhile, Talia killed it as Donna Kelce's window -- a more obscure reference, though we certainly focused on it pretty intensely back in March!

Katie's decided she only cares about sports this Halloween ... cracking up her co-workers with her comedic taken on Sydney Sweeney's controversial Novig campaign ad.

And we're OBSESSED with Chris and Neda's recreation of Bear and Nikki from "Obsession" ... especially on the eve of Inde Navarrette's first "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.

Full disclosure ... Towanda is NOT a member of the San Francisco 49ers -- though her impression of accused fraudster Daejon Love was more convincing than the one he allegedly used to trick women.