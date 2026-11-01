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John Stamos Performs at L.A. Halloween Party as Zombie Elvis

John Stamos Sings at L.A. Halloween Party as Zombie Elvis

By TMZ Staff
Published
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LORD HAVE MERCY!
Video: John Stamos

John Stamos surprised attendees at a Halloween event in L.A.'s Hidden Hills neighborhood last night dressed as a zombie Elvis ... and -- have mercy! -- he knocked it out of the park.

Singing "Good Golly Miss Molly" ... John was accompanied by a full band who were all dressed up for the big spooky celebration.

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During the band's rendition of "Honky Tonky Women" ... the "Fuller House" star switched over to the drums.

The former "ER" star wasn't the only one to give a performance last night at the star-studded event.

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Not only did the longtime Beach Boys special guest grace the stage ... but Melissa Ethridge also performed -- wearing an inflatable alien abduction getup.

Happy Halloween Hidden Hills and Hunk O' Loves!

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