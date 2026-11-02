Halloween Hangover: In Case You Missed It Best Costumes 2026

Anyone else feelin' the Halloween Hangover?!

The spooky snaps continue to pour in, so we're wrappin' up Halloween 2026 with one last fright fest!

ICYMI, Stassie Karanikolaou went full femme fatale as a sexy Alice from "Closer," IShowSpeed swung into action as Spider-Man's Miles Morales ... and Lauren Luo and Ice Spice made a splash and brought Bikini Bottom to life as SpongeBob and Patrick.

The latex was hittin' just right, with Nicola Peltz Beckham and Tate McRae both serving fierce "Catwoman" lewks!

Rita Ora was lookin' "9 to 5" fabulous as Dolly Parton ...