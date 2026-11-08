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Sunday Slay: Morgan Stewart’s Hot Shots Are Pure IT-Girl Energy

Sunday Slay: Morgan Stewart's Hot Shots Are Pure IT-Girl Energy!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Morgan Stewart Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Morgan Stewart Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

The search for this week's Sunday Slay was all about that IT-girl factor, and our ticker landed on Morgan Stewart's endless supply of chic, cheeky, and downright hot selfies!

From "Rich Kids" to rich looks, Morgan always delivers, but we're diving a little deeper into her style files, and undressing the hot mama down to her sexy swimwear and beyond ...

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This gorgeous girlie has grown up a bit since her days on "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills", and with a bod like this, she's serving looks we simply can't dismiss!

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@morganstewart/Getty

Stewart has built an empire of her own -- including her clothing line, Renggli, her podcast, "The Morgan Stewart Show," and a family of four with husband Jordan McGraw, the musician and son of Dr. Phil.

Morgan Stewart is THAT girl -- Check out the gallery!

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