Sunday Slay: Morgan Stewart's Hot Shots Are Pure IT-Girl Energy!

The search for this week's Sunday Slay was all about that IT-girl factor, and our ticker landed on Morgan Stewart's endless supply of chic, cheeky, and downright hot selfies!

From "Rich Kids" to rich looks, Morgan always delivers, but we're diving a little deeper into her style files, and undressing the hot mama down to her sexy swimwear and beyond ...

This gorgeous girlie has grown up a bit since her days on "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills", and with a bod like this, she's serving looks we simply can't dismiss!