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Sydney Sweeney Cozies Up To Michele Morrone On Set

Sydney Sweeney Cozies Up To Michele Morrone ... Quiet On Set!

By TMZ Staff
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Did these PDA pics raise a brow?! Pipe down y'all ... it's just acting!

Earlier this week in New York City, Sydney Sweeney embraced Michele Morrone on the set of "The Housemaid's Secret." Can you unzip the discreet changes made to these two images?!

The proof is in the ink -- Hit the gallery for the reveal!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone photos!

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