Sunday Slay: Maura Higgins’ Hottest Shots Make a Scorching Statement!

Sunday Slay is back with reality TV stunner Maura Higgins -- and if you haven’t seen what she’s serving up beneath her "Dancing With The Stars" costumes, consider today your lucky day!

You may know her from "Love Island UK" and "The Traitors," but Maura is making waves for more than just her reality TV appearances. Her stunning looks and show-stopping curves make her perfect for the spotlight ...

A killer bod makes for great results in the ballroom ...

Maura is currently tearin' it up on "Dancing With The Stars" with partner Mark Ballas, and boy can she move!

Before her days in the limelight, Maura was a hairstylist and modeled for Monster Energy drinks.