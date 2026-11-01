Sunday Slay: Jade Thirlwall Is The 'Angel Of Your Dreams' -- See Hot Shots

Is The Angel of Your Dreams

Sunday Slay is back to kick off your day!

English singer Jade Thirlwall -- or should we say, "Jade Thirstrap" -- first stepped into the spotlight back in 2008, but it was her 2011 run on "The X Factor UK" that changed her career game ... cue Little Mix, the British girl group formed on the show!

Fast-forward to 2024, when Jade launched her solo career with the release of her hit single "Angel of My Dreams" -- proving she could slay all on her own!

And when Kylie Jenner strutted to Jade's "Angel of My Dreams" during this year's Victoria's Secret show, the song shot into viral overdrive -- Jade entered the US and global Spotify charts for the first time ever!

She's no stranger to the drag scene, either ... Jade's a huge fan of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and got to sit on the judging panel twice ... Queens recognizing queens, we love it!