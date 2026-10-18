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Sunday Slay: Rayna Vallandingham’s Hottest Shots Pack a Punch!

Sunday Slay: Rayna Vallandingham's Hottest Shots Pack A Punch 👊

By TMZ Staff
Published
Rayna Vallandingham Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Rayna Vallandingham Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Sunday Slay is back with American martial artist and actress Rayna Vallandingham ... proving she's a total knockout both on and off the mat!

You may know her as Zara Malik from Season 6 of Netflix's "Cobra Kai," but behold, 'cuz underneath that karate uniform lie some knockout curves and serious heat!

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Her flips, flexibility, and power moves displayed on Instagram showcase her jaw-dropping strength and agility ... and have fans doing a double-take!

Rayna's taekwondo career kicked off when she was just 2 years old, and she'd already won her first world championship by 8.

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And she's booked n' busy in Hollywood ... Her latest film "Street Fighter" dropped earlier this weekend -- Rayna's playing Juli alongside Jason Momoa and 50 Cent.

In between kicks, you can catch the 23-year-old basking in the sand, making waves across the land!

Check out the gallery and see the sizzling snaps firsthand 🥵!

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