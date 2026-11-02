Justin Timberlake Docuseries: Janet Jackson Talks Super Bowl, He Addresses Ex Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake is gearing up to revisit some of the biggest controversies of his career ... including his infamous Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson and his past relationship with Britney Spears.

According to Variety, Justin is set to release a four part tell all docuseries on Apple TV in December ... and Janet will reportedly appear to discuss their notorious 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, when Justin exposed her breast in what became known as the "wardrobe malfunction."

And that's not all ... the outlet reports Justin will also address some of his ex-girlfriend Britney's recent comments.

As you know ... Britney made several big claims about their relationship in her 2023 memoir including that she became pregnant with Justin's child and had an abortion.

The former couple dated from 1999 to 2002, with their highly publicized split becoming one of the biggest celebrity breakups of the early 2000s.

Justin publicly apologized to both women in 2021, acknowledging he had benefited from a system that tolerated misogyny and racism.