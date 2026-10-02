Justin Timberlake Skips NSYNC Reunion at 'TRL' Taping in NYC
NSYNC Reunion Justin Goes Bye, Bye, Bye
NSYNC had a little reunion in NYC Thursday ... but it seems not everybody showed up for the "TRL" taping ... because Justin Timberlake was MIA.
TikTok video from outside the building caught Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick through the window as they stood next to Carson Daly.
As you can see from the clip ... the guys are smiling and waving at the onlookers, but JT was nowhere to be found.
But even JT's no-show couldn't tear up the fans' hearts, because they were lined up down the block to get a glimpse of the boy band.
The whole thing was a blast from the past as they filmed the special ... the guys were joining forces with original MTV VJs.
It's pretty clear that with or without Timberlake, the fans will show up and show out for NSYNC ... this we promise you.