Justin Timberlake Skips NSYNC Reunion at 'TRL' Taping in NYC

NSYNC had a little reunion in NYC Thursday ... but it seems not everybody showed up for the "TRL" taping ... because Justin Timberlake was MIA.

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As you can see from the clip ... the guys are smiling and waving at the onlookers, but JT was nowhere to be found.

But even JT's no-show couldn't tear up the fans' hearts, because they were lined up down the block to get a glimpse of the boy band.

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The whole thing was a blast from the past as they filmed the special ... the guys were joining forces with original MTV VJs.