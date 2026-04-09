Joey Fatone Talks Possible *NSYNC Reunion After Timberlake DUI Video Release

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You might have to kiss your *NSYNC reunion dreams bye, bye, bye! While leaving LAX recently, Joey Fatone said the boys won't be getting back together anytime soon ... but not because he doesn't want to!

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JF explained it's tricky trying to get everyone's calendars lined up, saying the other guys have kids, families and "other things" -- an apparent nod to the recently-released body cam footage from Justin Timberlake's 2024 DUI.

When asked how soon fans could expect him to hit the stage alongside JT, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Jason Galasso, he said ... "Good luck!"