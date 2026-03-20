Justin Timberlake DWI Arrest Police Body Cam Video Released

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Here's the police body cam from Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, NY ... and it shows him struggling through field sobriety tests, and his friend playing the *NSYNC card.

The video of the June 2024 arrest was finally released late Friday, revealing cops giving JT a series of instructions ... some of which seemed to confuse him. At one point Justin says, "These are, like, hard tests."

Justin was extremely polite as the officer shined a flashlight in his face to observe his eyes, and told him to look straight ahead. Once they tell Justin to walk a straight line, he stumbles a few times.

He eventually paused and said, "My heart's racing."

Then comes the moment police put him in handcuffs, just as Justin's female friend -- Justin had been out with her and her husband that night -- shows up on the scene and offers to drive his car.

While Justin didn't resist arrest, his friend was apoplectic about officers taking him into custody ... asking them, "You're arresting Justin Timberlake right now??!!"

When she asks the officers if she can give Justin his phone, they tell her that's against the rules, and that's when she dropped his *NSYNC cred.

She begs them, "Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved "Bye Bye Bye" or "Sexyback?" Do me one favor!"

Lo and behold ... it worked. They allow her to briefly speak to Justin as he sat in the back of the police car, before they take him to the station. As he's sitting behind the cage of the officer's car, Justin asks why they're arresting him.

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As we reported, Justin sued earlier this month to stop the body cam release, claiming the footage of him getting arrested was "an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

He's since changed his tune on that, because on Friday Sag Harbor PD announced they come to an agreement with Justin to release a partially redacted version of the video.

As you know ... Justin was arrested on suspicion of DWI a couple summers ago ... leading to a viral mugshot and plenty of "ruin the tour" memes.