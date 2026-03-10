Britney Spears' Mug Shot Won't be Released

Britney Spears' mug shot will not be added to the collection of famous faces busted over the years ... because authorities ain't releasing it, TMZ has learned.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office official tells TMZ … the department determined that the booking photo does not fall within their requirements and is considered discretionary.

Play video content Broadcastify.com

We're told it’s their practice to release booking photos for violent crimes or when an individual is an immediate threat to the public. The charges being brought against Brittany Spears do not warrant release in accordance with the policy. So, that's that.

We broke the story ... Britney was arrested late Wednesday night -- after an officer saw her allegedly swerving from lane to lane, according to dispatch audio.

She was taken to a hospital where her blood was tested ... then booked into jail just after 3 AM Thursday. Sources revealed to us she was extremely emotional behind bars -- shedding a lot of tears. Cops released Britney around 6 AM Thursday morning.

We also learned cops found Adderall she purchased in Mexico when they pulled her over ... and, she could face jail time for possessing the pills ... depending on if the pills are cut with other substances.

Sources familiar with the situation tells us Britney is willing to undergo a treatment plan ... and possibly even check into rehab again.

We're told Britney's children, Sean Preston and Jayden James, plan to spend time with their mom following her arrest.