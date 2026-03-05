Britney Spears Open to Treatment Plan as Team Weighs Options

Britney Spears' team is hoping the judge mandates treatment for the pop star over jail time following her Wednesday DUI arrest ... and Britney isn't fighting them on that, TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Britney is willing to comply with a treatment and support plan.

We're told her team is in the early stages of developing a plan and they're exploring multiple options, including mental health services, detox, and dual-diagnosis programs.

It's unclear whether she would do inpatient or outpatient treatment, and it's also unclear whether she would enter treatment before her May 4 court date.

We broke the story ... Britney was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers around 9:30 PM Wednesday in Westlake Village, CA, not far from her home. She was later taken to a hospital -- not for any injuries, because we're told she didn't sustain any -- but to draw her blood to determine her blood alcohol content.

According to CHP, she was arrested for "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol."

Sources familiar with the investigation told us an unknown substance was found in Britney's car, which was sent to be tested.