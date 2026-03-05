Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Britney Spears' BMW Picked Up From Impound Lot After DUI Arrest

By TMZ Staff
Published
britney spears tow car backgrid getty
Getty / Backgrid Composite

The BMW Britney Spears was driving when she was arrested on suspicion of DUI last night has been picked up from the impound lot, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained photos of the car being driven -- not by Britney -- from the lot after it was held overnight.

Britney Spears car being picked up at tow yard backgrid 3
Backgrid

We broke the story ... Britney was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers around 9:30 PM Wednesday in Westlake Village, California, not far from her home. We're told she was alone in the car when officers initiated the stop.

Our sources said she was transported to a hospital so officers could draw her blood to determine her blood alcohol content. We were told she didn't sustain any injuries, and the hospital visit was strictly for BAC testing purposes.

Britney Spears car being picked up at tow yard backgrid 2
Backgrid

After the hospital visit, Britney was booked at the Ventura County Jail around 3 AM Thursday. She was released a few hours later, around 6 AM.

She's due in court on May 4.

