Britney Spears Arrest Has No Impact on Biopic in Development

Britney Spears has some hurdles in front of her after her recent DUI arrest ... but at least her biopic won't be impacted.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... the biopic based on her best-selling memoir "The Woman In Me" is still in development ... so the arrest won't affect the project.

TMZ broke the news ... Brit was arrested in Ventura County, California Wednesday night on suspicion of DUI.

CHP officers transported her to a hospital to draw her blood ... according to multiple sources close to Brit. She did not sustain any injuries, and the hospital visit was purely to determine her blood alcohol content.

We also broke the news ... Britney had pills in her possession when she was arrested ... and TMZ has learned those pills are in the process of being tested, and the results could theoretically lead to jail time.

As for the biopic, 'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu will helm the project ... and we heard Brit will be very involved, even having a say on casting.