Britney Spears Has Talked to Mom, Sons Since DUI Arrest

Britney Spears has spoken to her mom and her sons since being released from jail following her DUI arrest ... TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ ... after Britney was released from jail Thursday morning, her mom, Lynne Spears, called her as soon as she became aware of the arrest. We're told once she learned Britney was out of custody, Lynne reached out to show her support and offer anything her daughter might need. According to sources, the conversation was very "positive" and "hopeful."

Our family sources say Lynne loves her daughter, and during this time there has been a lot of prayer from the family. We're told Lynne and Britney are on good terms and are planning to see each other soon.

As for their relationship, our sources say Britney and Lynne have been on good terms since their first in-person reunion in years, which went down in Los Angeles in May 2023. We're told they speak on the phone often, though it’s been a while since they've seen each other face-to-face. Lynne has offered to visit Britney.

We're told the Grammy winner also spoke with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, after returning home Thursday morning. Our sources say Britney has not seen any family members in person yet.

Britney and Lynne have had many ups and downs over the years ... and Britney's conservatorship seemed to cause irreparable damage between them.

In 2021, Britney claimed "my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago ... but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea! I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life."

When Britney got married to Sam Asghari in 2022, Lynne reportedly wasn't invited. Later that year, Britney responded to her mother's request to unblock her from social media, posting, "take your apology and go f*** yourself ... I pray you all burn in hell!"

Then, in 2023, the two had a pleasant meeting that seemed to signal a change in their relationship ... but in September last year, Us Weekly reported Britney and Lynne's relationship was still "complicated" and "very fragile" after all the years of discord.

As you know ... Britney was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Ventura County, California Wednesday night and released Thursday morning.