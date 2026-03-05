Britney Spears' Inner Circle Will Push for Treatment Over Jail After DUI Arrest

Britney Spears' inner circle is rallying behind her after her late-night traffic stop ... and TMZ has learned they're hoping a judge chooses treatment over jail time.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... people close to Britney want the judge to order her into a program rather than sentence her to any time behind bars after in her Wednesday night DUI arrest. We're told those close to her believe this could be a pivotal moment ... one where the focus shifts to getting her help and support -- instead of punishment.

We broke the story ... Britney was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers around 9:30 PM Wednesday in Westlake Village, CA, not far from her home. We're told she was alone in the car when officers initiated the stop.

Our sources said she was transported to a hospital so officers could draw her blood to determine her blood alcohol content. We were told she didn't sustain any injuries, and the hospital visit was strictly for BAC testing purposes.

After the hospital visit, Britney was booked at the Ventura County Jail around 3 AM Thursday. She was released a few hours later, around 6 AM, and is due in court on May 4.