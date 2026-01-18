Britney Spears Jiggles and Twerks in Seductive New Dance Video

Britney Spears Lets It All Hang Out in NSFW Dance Video

Britney Spears got in a quick dance sesh for an Instagram post over the weekend ... she went full sex kitten for the video which left little to the imagination.

Watch the clip ... the Princess of Pop jiggles and twerks in a sheer top that showed off a whole lot of nipple.

The singer was giving us a taste of something the U.S. may never get to see live and in-person ever again.

In a previous post, Britney announced plans to step back from domestic touring "because of extremely sensitive reasons."

However, she is planning to head overseas "very soon" with at least one of her sons. She's already teased shows in the UK and Australia.