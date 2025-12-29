Britney Spears Blasts Her Family, Apparently Over Holiday Photo

Britney Spears doesn't seem to be in the holiday spirits ... it appears she took a shot at her family for their Christmas get together without her.

The pop star posted a scathing message on Instagram Sunday, seemingly directing her angst at her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, Jamie Lynn's husband, Jamie Watson, their daughters Maddie and Ivey, as well as her mother, Lynne Spears, and her oldest son, Sean Preston, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Brit wrote, “Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix. To my dear sweet innocent family… so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon.”

Earlier in the week, Jamie Lynn and the others posed for a Spears family holiday pic, which she uploaded to her IG account. It was this photo that apparently rubbed Brit the wrong way, prompting her angry response.

As you know, Brit celebrated Christmas with her younger son, Jayden, whom she also shares with Federline.

It's no secret Brit has had a contentious relationship with her family over the years, especially with her father, Jamie Spears, during her conservatorship.