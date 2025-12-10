Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Strips Down for Near-Naked Playgirl Cover

Sam Asghari’s GF is likely fuming -- 'cause the entire world just got an up-close look at her man courtesy of these very NSFW snaps that, ngl, feels downright dangerous to be scrolling through at work ourselves.

The hunky model's stripped all the way down for his Playgirl cover, using nothing but a towel to cover the goods (scroll through the gall to see 🤪) ... and you know those gym-built abs are front and center in the rest of the thirst-trap spread.

Now, Sam didn’t want you getting bored staring at that torso of his -- so he switched it up, throwing in a few poses of him arching and trying to look "comfortable" in various different chairs ... which, LBR, only made the whole thing even thirstier.

Fancy taking a bath with him? He’s basically handed you the visual too ... serving a steamy tub shot -- but hate to burst your bubble, you’re definitely not in there with him.😞