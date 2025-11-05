NSYNC Biopic Shelved as Band Focuses on Possible Tour Scenarios

The much-talked-about *NSYNC biopic never got off the ground ... 'cause TMZ has learned the guys just weren't sold on the pitch or the producer behind it.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the project never even made it to the screenwriter stage. The idea was brought to the band by Justin Timberlake's manager after "Fast & Furious" producer Neal H. Moritz started shopping it around, but the band's collective teams were unified that Neal might not be the right fit for this project.

Our sources say the guys, along with their teams, had a group conversation about the potential film and agreed they should explore meetings with other producers in addition to Neal. We're told that would only happen if the band decided to embark on the much-wanted reunion tour ... something Justin wasn't ready to commit to.

We're told all five members were in lockstep that if a movie ever did move forward, all five would serve as producers ... no exceptions. Justin may have brought the idea to the table, but he made it clear he had no interest in producing the film without the other four guys involved equally, as it is all of their story.

We broke the story ... the foursome were eager to sign onto a massive stadium tour deal from Live Nation and AEG last August for a 2026 run. The offer was presented to all five, but Justin never engaged.

The Hollywood Reporter first teased the biopic back in January, but our sources tell us talks were premature, and with each member under separate management, the project quickly hit a wall.