Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

Justin Timberlake says he's remorseful over the unkind things he said about Britney Spears after their breakup ... and while he's at it he also apologizes to Janet Jackson.

Justin posted his apology, which reads, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."

He goes on to place the blame more broadly on show biz ... "The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this ... I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn't absolve the past."

As you know ... Justin and Britney's infamous relationship began way back in the early '90s when they were both stars on the revived 'Mickey Mouse Club,' and their puppy love blossomed years later as their popularity soared.

The 2 went public with their relationship in 1999 as Britney's "Baby One More Time" was skyrocketing and Justin was with NSYNC. When they broke up, there were rumors posted that she cheated on Justin, and Justin went on a radio show and bragged about taking Britney's virginity. He also targeted her in his hit, "Cry Me a River."