Kevin Federline Staying Out of Britney Spears' Conservatorship Drama

Kevin Federline is not taking Sam Asghari's lead -- he has no plans to get involved in Britney Spears' feud with her dad because, for him, everything's working just fine.

Kevin's not seeing anything that would cause him to take action opposing her conservatorship or Jamie Spears ... according to his powerhouse attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

K-Fed's attorney tells us Kevin would obviously be concerned if there was something going on between Britney and Jamie that could harm their sons, Jayden and Sean -- but Kevin does not feel the conservatorship is negatively impacting his children.

As you know ... Britney's BF is beefing with her father, calling him a "total dick" who meddled in their relationship. There's also a new Britney documentary ripping Jamie and the conservatorship.

We're told Kevin doesn't want to get caught up in any internal family conflicts ... and remember, Jamie hasn't seen the boys since 2019, when he allegedly broke down a door and put his hands on Sean.

Interestingly, Jayden also called his grandfather a "dick" last year, but we're told, despite all that past drama, 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden are doing well, and Kevin's enjoying watching them grow.