Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Had Covid, Says Healthy Lifestyle Helped Him Beat It

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, contracted COVID, but he believes his insane health and fitness regimen helped him easily beat it.

Sam says he knew early on he was infected and chose to immediately self-isolate from friends and family ... and that included Britney.

Sam says he's fine now, and his lifestyle made all the difference ... "I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal. I continued my workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual. 10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones."

Sam says, "Living a healthy lifestyle has Helped and shaped my life in many ways," adding, "I spend a lot of time cleansing and thinking about how important our health is in general even outside of Covid, at the end of our lives one of the most important things will be health, I will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle."

Don't be fooled, though, because some healthy, young people who contracted the virus have become very sick and some have died.