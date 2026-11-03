Play video content Video: Two Helicopters Collide on Video, Killing One Person and Injuring Two Others in Nepal AP

At least one person was killed and several others injured Tuesday after two helicopters collided in Nepal -- and it was all caught on video.

Check out the footage ... the choppers are flying really close as they try to land on Nepal's Mount Everest base camp. Suddenly, the helicopters crash into each other and break apart, with debris flying everywhere.

The choppers were reportedly transporting hikers around the mountainous region during the hiking season when the crash occurred in Pheriche village at an altitude of 13,780 feet. Since there are no roads in the general area, people can only get around via helicopter.

Local officials said a 47-year-old tourist from India died in the collision. Officials also said a passenger from New Zealand was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, along with a pilot.