2 Helicopters Collide Midair In Oregon, 3 People Killed

Two helicopters collided while flying over Oregon ... and three people are dead.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells TMZ ... an Airbus H125 and a Robinson R22 were flying near McMinnville Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon when the choppers collided in midair.

The FAA says one aircraft carried one pilot while the other chopper had 2 people on board. All three people lost their lives, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office identified one of the two people aboard as 22-year-old flight instructor Maddie Aasbo. The name of the other person -- a British student pilot -- was not released.

The sheriff's office also identified the pilot of the other helicopter as 38-year-old Tyler Sturdevant.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the collision, and they shut down roads around the crash site near McMinnville, Oregon.