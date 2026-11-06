Florida Sheriff Wears Bling Seized In Raid at Alleged Drug Kingpin's Stash House

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is grabbing all the attention he can after his deputies busted a couple of alleged drug kingpins ... because he's showing off the fruits of a recent raid ... and he's wearing one of their diamond chains on his neck!!!

Donning a "money bag" necklace Friday, Sheriff Staly displayed the various designer shoes, handbags, and jewelry seized in the raid as he held a press conference about the arrests of 38-year-old Claude Harris and his brother, 36-year-old John Harris.

The alleged drug kingpins were nabbed after the years-long "Operation Loose Lips" ... with cops investigating the suspects on and off for 15 years before going in for the kill ... News 4 JAX reported.

In addition to the Harris brothers -- who were allegedly high up in a drug trafficking and laundering business operation -- Claude's GF Aleah Fagan, 31, was also arrested.

Among the seized items were 8 cars, 5 guns, 1.5 kilos of cocaine, $100,969 in cash, pricey jewelry, and $100,000 worth of designer shoes, handbags and outfits.

Staly remarked ... "That's pretty good for someone that claimed he was only making $60,000 a year as a dump truck driver."

The sheriff said the perps tried to hide the cash throughout their property in interesting places ... stuffing dead presidents inside their vacuum and air fryer ... but law enforcement found it.

It was a flashy press conference ... and these items will be auctioned off by the sheriff's office to help the local community.

After his arrest, John pled no contest to the sale or possession of cocaine and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison with credit for time served.

Claude pled no contest to trafficking in cocaine and money laundering and was sentenced to 14 and a half years in prison with credit for time served.