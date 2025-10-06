CoolKicks L.A. Raid Recovers $500K in Alleged Stolen Nike Items, LAPD Reports

The Los Angeles Police Department says its raid at CoolKicks L.A. recovered $500K in stolen merchandise -- including over 2,100 pairs of unreleased Nike sneakers

The LAPD announced on Monday several divisions teamed up to execute a search warrant at the CoolKicks L.A. warehouse located at the 1700 block of Stewart Street in Santa Monica.

During the October 2 raid, law enforcement says it seized a stolen train shipment with more than 2,100 pairs of unreleased Nike sneakers and 150 cartons of Nike apparel.

In total, LAPD estimated the stolen items to be valued at $500,000.

As we previously reported, CoolKicks L.A. owner Adeel Shams was arrested during the raid for "Receiving Known Stolen Property over $950.00," a felony.

He was auctioning off items on the Whatnot app when the raid began.

CoolKicks was raided yesterday by the LAPD Commercial Crimes Unit while owner Adeel Shams was streaming live on Whatnot

A spokesperson for the sneaker store called the incident a "complete shock" to the entire CoolKicks L.A. team ... and claimed there was no knowledge the items were stolen.

"We entered into this purchase in good faith, as we always have, committed to running an honest business built on integrity and trust," the rep said.

"It is important to clarify: there have been no allegations whatsoever from law enforcement that any of the products were counterfeit."

"We deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation may have caused. CoolKicks has always stood for honest business, and that commitment will never change."