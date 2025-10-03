CoolKicks LA Owner Arrested on Felony Charge After LAPD Raid

The owner of CoolKicks LA -- the celeb-loved sneaker shop -- was arrested on a felony charge after he was caught up in an LAPD raid that was allegedly captured on a livestream.

Law enforcement tells TMZ Sports ... Adeel Shams, 33, was arrested around 4:45 PM on Thursday in Santa Monica and was booked on a felony charge of "Receiving Known Stolen Property over $950.00."

Shams is scheduled to appear at Los Angeles Superior Court on October 23. No further information was provided at this time.

The beginning of the raid was apparently caught on Shams' stream on the Whatnot app -- he was auctioning off items before abruptly saying, "What the f*** was that?"

Shams then questioned whether he was the target of a "swatting" prank before shutting off the stream.

An alleged image of the raid is also circulating on social media.

CoolKicks was raided yesterday by the LAPD Commercial Crimes Unit while owner Adeel Shams was streaming live on Whatnot😳 pic.twitter.com/SoiCE9jbi7 — Soleloco (@soleloco) October 3, 2025 @soleloco

CoolKicks is widely considered one of the most popular resellers for sneakers, rivaling major players like GOAT, StockX and Flight Club.

Its location is also known as a hot spot for some of the biggest celebrity guests, including Chris Brown, Travis Kelce and IShowSpeed.