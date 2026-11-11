Usher, Chris Brown Hug it Out in Atlanta Amid Feud, Canceled Concerts
Usher & Chris Brown Onstage Love Amid Backstage Drama
Usher and Chris Brown are hugging it out in Atlanta ... but with concerts getting canceled and rumors of a feud swirling, there's still plenty of drama surrounding the duo.
Video from Tuesday night's show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium shows the two R&B stars dapping each other up before sharing a hug ... looking pretty friendly as they wrapped up Night 4 of their five-night Atlanta run.
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The two continued showing each other love onstage ... a far cry from the backstage tension that's reportedly been brewing between them.
As TMZ previously reported ... Usher and Breezy got into a heated argument during their first Atlanta show, reportedly causing a lengthy delay.
And just Tuesday, sources told us the two still hadn't hashed things out ... with their relationship described as "still icy."
Meanwhile, the duo has canceled a Los Angeles concert and a Miami show ... though it's unclear whether the cancellations are connected to their reported beef.
The duo has one more Atlanta show Wednesday night ... and we'll see whether the lovefest continues or the backstage drama steals the spotlight.