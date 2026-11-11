Usher, Chris Brown Hug it Out in Atlanta Amid Feud, Canceled Concerts

Usher and Chris Brown are hugging it out in Atlanta ... but with concerts getting canceled and rumors of a feud swirling, there's still plenty of drama surrounding the duo.

Video from Tuesday night's show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium shows the two R&B stars dapping each other up before sharing a hug ... looking pretty friendly as they wrapped up Night 4 of their five-night Atlanta run.

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The two continued showing each other love onstage ... a far cry from the backstage tension that's reportedly been brewing between them.

As TMZ previously reported ... Usher and Breezy got into a heated argument during their first Atlanta show, reportedly causing a lengthy delay.

And just Tuesday, sources told us the two still hadn't hashed things out ... with their relationship described as "still icy."

Meanwhile, the duo has canceled a Los Angeles concert and a Miami show ... though it's unclear whether the cancellations are connected to their reported beef.