Usher And Chris Brown Beef: Teams Working Overtime to Mend Friendship

Chris Brown and Usher's teams are working overtime to get the singers to mend their relationship ... 'cause there are still several shows to perform on their tour ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Chris and Usher still haven't had a sit-down following their backstage fight last week. We're told Usher has family with him on tour, making it difficult to carve out time to connect with Breezy.

We're told their teams talked this week, without the entertainers, to figure out a plan to get everyone on the same page. Our sources say both sides agreed attitudes need to change and the men need to talk ASAP.

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Last night, Chris shouted out Usher and called him his "brother" while they performed in Atlanta. We're told Usher was unaware Chris was planning the moment. We're also told the crew is excited for the final Atlanta show, which could feature up to 6 surprise guests.

As TMZ first reported, Usher and Chris got into it last weekend at another show in Atlanta ... with sources telling us attitudes and egos were the problem.