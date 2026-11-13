Usher On Hunt For $700K Of His Money, Asks Judge to Step In

Usher says he's tired of waiting around to be repaid in full on a massive he loan he made … and is asking a judge to step in to help ... TMZ has learned.

Per court docs, obtained by TMZ, Usher claims Atlanta-based lawyer Alcide Honore is playing games when it comes to answering where his money is located.

Usher said Alcide said he never received money from the singer … despite the singer claiming there are wire transfer docs to back up the transfer.

The singer said the lawyer should be sanctioned for his “evasive” behavior in the court battle.

Usher filed a lawsuit against an Atlanta-based lawyer named Alcide Honore and several associates, claiming he loaned them money to launch a restaurant ... which never opened. The entertainer insists he was not an investor but rather structured the $1.7 million he gave for them as a loan.

The singer said when he asked for the loan to be repaid, he only got $1 million back ... and says he was unable to collect the remaining $700K. The singer says Alcide claimed it was “not that easy” because the money had been spent on other things and denied all wrongdoing in the case.

As TMZ first reported, Usher is also beefing with Chris Brown as they continue with their nationwide tour.