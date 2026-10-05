Cyclist Dies After Colliding with Dog in Central Park, Dog Lives

A cyclist has died after colliding with a dog in Central Park on Monday, according to authorities.

An NYPD source tells TMZ ... they got a call a little after 8 a.m. about a bicyclist who'd been struck at 84th Street and East Drive.

They tell us the 71-year-old man was riding his bike with a helmet on when he hit an off-leash dog ... falling to the ground.

Our NYPD source tells us EMS took him to NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

They say the golden retriever wasn't injured, and the owner stayed on the scene. Sources told FOX 5 NY the dog's owner had tried to give the cyclist CPR.

According to Central Park Conservancy, dogs are permitted to be off-leash in Central Park from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., but dogs must be on a short leash on park drives at all times.