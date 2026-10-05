Cyclist Dies After Colliding with Dog in Central Park, Dog Lives
Central Park Cyclist Dies After Colliding with Dog ... Dog Survives
A cyclist has died after colliding with a dog in Central Park on Monday, according to authorities.
An NYPD source tells TMZ ... they got a call a little after 8 a.m. about a bicyclist who'd been struck at 84th Street and East Drive.
They tell us the 71-year-old man was riding his bike with a helmet on when he hit an off-leash dog ... falling to the ground.
Our NYPD source tells us EMS took him to NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
They say the golden retriever wasn't injured, and the owner stayed on the scene. Sources told FOX 5 NY the dog's owner had tried to give the cyclist CPR.
According to Central Park Conservancy, dogs are permitted to be off-leash in Central Park from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., but dogs must be on a short leash on park drives at all times.
Our NYPD source says that, at this time, no summonses were issued to the dog owner for any sort of infraction ... but the investigation remains ongoing.