Giants' Deonte Banks Takes Teammates To NYC Hotspot After Game-Winning INT

Celebrating a game-sealing, 4th-quarter pick with a delicious dinner?! Say less ... the N.Y. Giants defense hit up a New York City hotspot Sunday night to celebrate their thrilling win!

TMZ Sports has learned Deonte Banks, the game's hero, treated teammates Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, Jevon Holland, Tremaine Edmunds, Nic Jones, and many more to a fancy dinner at Sei Less.

The former first-round draft pick rented out a private room at the upscale restaurant/lounge ... where the (very hungry) football players dined on chicken satay, lobster spoons, Beijing chicken, chicken wontons, shrimp lo mein, and more.

As the G-Men were leaving, other guests spotted the players, and they were psyched ... with many congratulating Banks on the game-saving play.

If you missed it, the Cardinals had the ball on the 4-yard line, 4th and goal, down 6 points, with 12 seconds remaining.

One play for Big Blue ... get a stop and win the game.

Deonte did one better, picking off Jacoby Brissett's pass and returning it 96 yards for a touchdown.

Game over, Giants win, 36-24.

This crowd pop from Deonte Banks game sealing PICK 6 #chills https://t.co/CJgDmoGsup @Lasvegas6494

Of course, not everyone on the Giants was able to attend the feast, including Jaxson Dart, who was at home nursing his newly surgically repaired knee.

While it was a bummer to miss out on time with his teammates, the Giants QB was PUMPED when Banks made the pick ... a reaction that was caught on camera by his GF Melissa Ayers.

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