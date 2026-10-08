WWE Star LA Knight Ready to End 20-Year Journey With World Title Win

WWE Superstar LA Knight has spent 20 years in professional wrestling ... but he still hasn't captured a WWE world championship, and he admits Saturday's match against Roman Reigns could potentially be his last shot.

Knight joined TMZ’s “Inside the Ring” Podcast ahead of "WWE Money in the Bank" ... and told us even he’s wondered what happens if he comes up short again.

“I’ve probably kind of framed it that way a little bit because it just feels like ... is it my last one ever? I don’t know,” Knight said. “It could be, who knows?”

Knight says the pressure comes from spending so many years chasing the one accomplishment that has continued to elude him.

“So many people ask, like, how has LA Knight not been world champion yet?” Knight said. “It’s almost like, put up or shut up, do or die. This is the time to do it. And if it doesn’t happen here, it’s just kind of like, where do I go from here?”

And even if Knight finally gets past Roman and captures the championship, his night might not be over.

With the Money in the Bank briefcase up for grabs, there’s always the possibility of the winner cashing in later that same night.

But Knight says he can't worry about that yet.

“I gotta focus on getting the damn thing first before I worry about anybody cashing in on me,” Knight said.

Knight warned it would be “a bad idea” if he’s still standing ... saying anyone coming down to threaten his new reign might just “eat” a shot from the championship belt.

"WWE Money in the Bank" goes down Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans ... with the action streaming live at 6 PM ET on the ESPN App.