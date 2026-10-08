'Scream' Actor C.W. Morgan Dead at 72

C.W. Morgan, famous for playing Ghostface killer Billy Loomis' father in "Scream," is dead ... TMZ has learned.

Medical Examiner records seen by TMZ show the actor died August 30 in Los Angeles County. His cause and manner of death are unclear ... but the records indicate he died in a bathroom.

C.W. famously played Hank Loomis in the original "Scream" movie.

His character was a prominent lawyer and the ex-husband of Billy's mom, Nancy Loomis. He had a secret extramarital affair with main character Sidney Prescott's mother, Maureen Prescott. The affair broke up the Loomis family and led Billy into a murderous rage.

C.W.'s biggest "Scream" scene came when cops were interrogating Billy ... he shows up to vouch for his son. He's also seen in a flashback in "Scream 3."

His daughter shared an emotional tribute on social media ... "Losing you has left the biggest hole in my heart. I miss you endlessly already. I will carry on our Mulholland drives and our Starbucks outings. I'm grateful and lucky to have had you as my daddy. My Guck. Rest easy bubby. Life will never be the same without you and your poorly timed jokes that I inherited from you."

C.W. was 72.