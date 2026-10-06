Eva Marie Saint, 'North by Northwest' Actress, Dead at 102

Eva Marie Saint, the Oscar-winning actress best known for "North by Northwest" and "On the Waterfront," is dead.

Saint died of natural causes Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to the New York Times.

Saint won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Edie Doyle in 1954's "On the Waterfront," opposite Marlon Brando. The film won eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Actor and Director.

She became an iconic blonde in 1959's "North by Northwest," playing Eve Kendall, a mysterious spy who crosses paths with Cary Grant's character, Roger Thornhill.

Saint also starred in films including "Exodus," "All Fall Down," "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming," "Grand Prix" and "The Sandpiper."

Play video content Video: Eva Marie Saint Through The Years

While she worked consistently in film, television and theater, Saint returned to the small screen frequently while raising her family. Her TV credits included "Moonlighting," "Frasier," "How the West Was Won" and "People Like Us," for which she won an Emmy in 1990.

Younger audiences may also remember her as Martha Kent, Superman's adoptive mom, in the 2006 film "Superman Returns."

She was married to TV director Jeffrey Hayden, who died in 2016. They shared two children, Darrell and Laurette, as well as four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Eva was 102.