Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jimmy Kimmel's Costume Designer Rodney Muñoz Dead at 60

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Costume Designer Rodney Muñoz Dead at 60

By TMZ Staff
Published
Rodney Muñoz jimmy kimmel instagram

Rodney Muñoz -- a longtime Hollywood costume designer known for his work on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" -- is dead.

Jimmy Kimmel announced Rodney's death Friday in a social media post ... calling him a "dear friend."

The cause and manner of death are unclear.

Rodney Muñoz jimmy kimmel instagram SUB

Jimmy says ... "Rodney was one of the most talented people I've had the pleasure of knowing. He was a funny, surly, hard-working man whose tough exterior hid a huge and generous heart."

He adds ... "Rodney helped many of us through difficult times. He was a devoted son, brother, and Uncle; a great baker, and a caring friend. No man saw me in my underpants more. We will miss Rodney as he joins his beloved parents in whatever comes next."

Rodney Muñoz jimmy kimmel instagram SUB 2

Rodney worked at ABC Studios as a costume designer for nearly 24 years ... before that, he designed costumes for David Letterman's late-night talk show on CBS.

He styled Jimmy for The Oscars and worked as a wardrobe stylist on "Fear Factor."

Rodney Muñoz instagram SUB

Rodney was 60.

RIP

Related articles