RJ Mitte: Watch Celebration of Life in Texas
RJ Mitte Watch Family, Friends Honor Late Actor At Celebration of Life
Published
RJ Mitte is being remembered by his family and friends in Texas, days after his tragic death.
The celebration of life is taking place at the Mitte Cultural District, his family’s organization in Brownsville, Texas.
We’re told a private funeral is in the works and will take place in the near future.
As TMZ first reported, the "Breaking Bad" star died by suicide on October 12 at his Texas home.
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