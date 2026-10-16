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RJ Mitte: Watch Celebration of Life in Texas

RJ Mitte Watch Family, Friends Honor Late Actor At Celebration of Life

By TMZ Staff
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Video: RJ Mitte: Watch Celebration of Life For Late Actor

RJ Mitte is being remembered by his family and friends in Texas, days after his tragic death. 

The celebration of life is taking place at the Mitte Cultural District, his family’s organization in Brownsville, Texas.

We’re told a private funeral is in the works and will take place in the near future. 

Remembering RJ Mitte
Launch Gallery
Remembering RJ Mitte Launch Gallery
Getty

As TMZ first reported, the "Breaking Bad" star died by suicide on October 12 at his Texas home. 

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