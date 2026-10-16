RJ Mitte's Mom Reveals She Found Him Dead, Addresses Relationship Troubles

RJ Mitte's mother is opening up about the heartbreaking moment she found her son dead ... while also confirming there was tension between the "Breaking Bad" star and his fiancée over his close relationship with his family.

Dyna Mitte tells NBC News she was the one who discovered RJ's body after he died by suicide at his Texas home ... revealing the 34-year-old actor did not leave a note.

RJs mom is also shedding new light on the relationship troubles TMZ first reported ... acknowledging RJ was struggling with pressure to choose between his fiancée, Kennedy Suarez, and his family.

Dyna says there was "some of that going on," adding the situation was weighing heavily on her son ... though she wouldn't get into why the ultimatum was given.

As TMZ previously reported ... sources close to RJ's family told us Kennedy wanted him to choose between her and his mother, with tensions mounting in the days before his death.

Dyna told the outlet she doesn't know where RJ and Kennedy's relationship stood when he died ... but insists she never wanted her son to feel forced to choose.

She says RJ was always free to marry, move away and live his own life ... and his family would still be there for him ... though Kennedy did not respond to NBC's request for comment.

We broke the story ... RJ died by suicide Monday at age 34.