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AEW Star PAC Cause of Death Revealed

All Elite Wrestling Star PAC Cause of Death Revealed

By TMZ Staff
Published
Benjamin Satterley pac getty 1
Getty

All Elite Wrestling star PAC died from bronchial asthma ... according to the California Post.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined the British wrestler's cause of death following an investigation ... and officially ruled his death natural.

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PAC's Last Match
Video: AEW Star PAC Dead at 40
AEW

As we reported, AEW announced Pac's death last month ... which was a shock, considering he'd wrestled and appeared throughout the company's pay-per-view show the night before in Chicago.

The British wrestler -- whose real name was Benjamin Satterley -- had competed the night before his passing at AEW's All Out, challenging Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship.

PAC made a name for himself in the ring ... thanks to his signature flying moves.

During his last main event, he also got involved in the AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.

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