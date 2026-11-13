Navy Sailors Allege They Were Forced to Clip Congress Members' Toenails

Forget defending the country ... some U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Congress were allegedly stuck clipping lawmakers' toenails and running personal errands at all hours.

According to a bombshell Navy Times report, sailors assigned to Congress' medical office say they were forced to perform bizarre tasks well outside their normal responsibilities ... including delivering medication to lawmakers' homes at 3 AM.

And the alleged demands didn't stop there ... sailors say they were expected to provide medical support at congressional birthday parties, dinners and VIP events, all while pulling grueling 70- to 80-hour workweeks.

One former Navy hospital corpsman claims staff sometimes worked until 4 AM when Congress stayed in session late ... only to report back for their regular shift at 6 AM.

But here's where things get even uglier ... multiple sailors accuse civilian supervisors of discouraging leave requests, threatening to withhold monthly bonuses and pressuring them to stay beyond their expected three-year assignments.

One former corpsman even claims a supervisor threatened to deploy them to the Middle East after they asked to leave the office ... warning the move could hurt their Navy career.

The Pentagon's inspector general launched an investigation into the Office of the Attending Physician in September 2025, and multiple sailors have since been reassigned. The findings have not been publicly released.