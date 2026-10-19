Air Force Identifies Airman Who Died in Horrific Fall at College Football Game

The Air Force has identified the service member who plunged to his death during a pregame demonstration at a college football game in Texas ... revealing he was a decorated 15-year veteran.

Tech. Sgt. Ian Patterson was the airman who fell from the Alamodome rafters in San Antonio on Saturday, according to a statement from Nellis Air Force Base.

Patterson was assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Joint Base San Antonio, where he served as a Tactical Air Control Party instructor.

As TMZ previously reported, Patterson was one of four airmen participating in a fast-rope demonstration before the University of Texas at San Antonio's game against Navy when tragedy struck.

Shocking video from inside the stadium appeared to show him losing control during his descent, plummeting 170 feet from the rafters toward the field as thousands of fans watched in horror.

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Medical personnel rushed to help Patterson, who was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Patterson was from Fort Stewart, GA ... he served in the Air Force for 15 years and was named the Air Force Special Warfare Enlisted Instructor of the Year in 2022. He also received several military commendations throughout his career.

Brig. Gen. Scott C. Mills, commander of the 57th Wing, said Patterson's death has been felt deeply throughout the unit ... adding that the military is focused on supporting his family, friends, and fellow airmen.