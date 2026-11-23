Before Americans start blowing up their waistlines with Thanksgiving dinner ... the U.S. Army is planning to blow up nearly 5 tons of explosives in Iowa.

According to Iowa Public Radio, the Army has rescheduled its massive detonation of deteriorating lead azide -- a highly sensitive explosive compound -- for Wednesday at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown ... just one day before Turkey Day.

And this is one holiday blowout that's raising some serious concerns.

The blasts were originally scheduled for Friday, then pushed to Monday ... before the Army settled on Thanksgiving Eve, citing better weather conditions and the need for additional safety precautions.

But there's a reason officials aren't eager to keep kicking the explosive can down the road ... the Justice Department has warned that freezing temperatures could potentially trigger an uncontrolled explosion.

Meanwhile, environmental groups are fighting the operation in court, raising concerns about toxic lead dust expected to be released into the air.

A federal appeals court has temporarily put the operation's environmental permit on hold ... though the Justice Department argues the Army can still proceed under an emergency exemption.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has already activated the state's Emergency Operations Center, while the Army says it's working to ensure the blasts are carried out safely.