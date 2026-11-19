The U.S. Army found some takers after promising soldiers who re-enlist multiple days off to play "Grand Theft Auto VI" ... with 43 people from one battalion taking the deal.

The Army's 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion -- based out of Fort Stewart, Georgia -- offered a four-day pass to steal, kill, and run from the cops in 'GTA 6' ... the game dropped today, and dozens of service members agreed to tack on at least 2 years of military service for the perk.

The 43 soldiers who took the deal were also offered bonuses and career opportunities ... with one receiving $60,000, Task & Purpose reported.

Meanwhile, schools and companies across the country are preparing for an outbreak of "GTA flu" -- anticipating thousands of people calling out sick to play the game.

In fact ... according to BambooHR, roughly 1 in 5 salaried employees plan to take Thursday off to play the highly anticipated game.